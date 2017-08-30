We're on alert, Haryana CM Khattar tells Amit Shah after Dera violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government is making sure that the law and order is maintained in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the environment is peaceful now and that there is nothing to be concerned about. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, on Wednesday said all the reports have been handed over to him and added that the situation in Punjab and Haryana is normal at the moment.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Khattar said they have provided the BJP president with all the viable reports on the Ram Rahim violence that left 38 people dead after he was found guilty for raping two of his followers in 1999 and the case was registered in 2002.

"We have worked with restraint in this whole situation. Our main motive was to create peacefulness before and after the verdict, and that's all we concentrated on," Khattar said.

Khattar said the environment is peaceful now and that there is nothing to be concerned about, adding, "We are still alert and are making sure that the law and order is maintained in the state."

"We have taken necessary actions and followed the court's order. No one is above law, and everyone has to adhere to the laws," Khattar said.

"Honeypreet Insan appealed to CBI Court that she be allowed in Court and also inside the jail as a helper but jail authorities didn't allow," he added, while talking about convicted godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter.

On Monday, the sentence against rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was declared by a special CBI court.

He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison as he was announced guilty of raping two women in a 2002 case. The jail term for the two cases is concurrent, making it an effective term of ten years.

Ram Rahim was convicted on charges of rape on August 25 by the Special CBI Court.

The rape case was registered by the CBI in April 2002 against the self-styled god man after allegations of sexual exploitation of two women followers. The then prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had received an anonymous letter from a Dera Sadhvi that she was being raped by Ram Rahim.

Following Ram Rahim's conviction on Friday, his 'bhakts' went on a rampage in Haryana's Panchkula and Sirsa, and Punjab, Haryana and their neighbouring states have, since, been on the edge.