

Rajasthan HC orders strict action against doctors who spat during surgery

Published : Aug 30, 2017, 4:19 pm IST
The Rajasthan High Court has asked the Jodhpur collector to submit report on action taken against the doctors by September 4.

 On Tuesday, the operation theatre of Jodhpur's Umaid hospital turned into a virtual battle ground when a verbal spat broke between two doctors operating on a pregnant woman. (Photo: screengrab)

Jodhpur: Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday said that the incident at Jodhpur's Umaid hospital has tarnished the image of the city and medical world.

The court directed Jodhpur collector to take strict action against those responsible. It has asked the Jodhpur collector to submit report on action taken against the doctors by September 4..

On Tuesday, the operation theatre of Jodhpur's Umaid hospital turned into a virtual battle ground when a verbal spat broke between two doctors operating on a pregnant woman.

In a video captured by a staff member inside the operation theatre on a mobile phone, both the doctors were seen arguing loudly, calling each other names and even threatening each other while conducting an emergency surgery on a pregnant woman.

The emergency operation was underway due to the low heartbeat of the foetus, which is when the incident took place.

Both doctors kept fighting even as one was involved in the surgery, the video showed. When one of the doctors – the obstetrician – finally delivered the baby at a hospital in Rajasthan, it didn't survive.

The argument erupted between doctors – Ashok Nainwal and ML Tak – during an emergency caesarean surgery scheduled because of the feeble heartbeat of the foetus. It appears to have started when Dr Nainwal, the obstetrician, questioned whether the patient had eaten before the operation. The anaesthetist, Dr Tak, reportedly tried to have a junior doctor carry out tests, which Dr Nainwal did not agree with.

“You stay within your aukat (limits)," Dr Nainwal, in green scrubs and surgery attire, is seen screaming at the anaesthetist.

It quickly degenerated into shouting and name-calling. A nurse and another doctor are seen trying to stop them and remind them that a surgery was underway.

The Principal of Sampurananda Medical College, AL Bhat, has said he was informed about the "viral" video, where two of the doctors were quarreling and using indecent language inside the operation theatre.

"This is condemnable and a disrespect of the operation theatre," Bhat said.

He informed that both the doctors have been removed from their post.

Bhat also revealed, "A committee has been established to look into the matter and based on this committee's report, a strict action will be taken against them."

Condemning the whole incident, Prinipal Bhat also said they have recommended the government to take this matter seriously.

The onlookers have said that the intensity of the fight was such that the doctors would have beaten up each other.

Amidst the spat, the doctors standing inside the operation theatre kept looking on, as mere spectators.

