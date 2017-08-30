The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Mumbai floods: Heavy rains kill 5; CM asks people to stay indoors

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 30, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2017, 12:31 pm IST

Mumbai gauged a whopping 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997.

People walk through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in Mumbai. Heavy rains Tuesday brought Mumbai to a halt flooding vast areas of the city. (Photo: PTI)
 People walk through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in Mumbai. Heavy rains Tuesday brought Mumbai to a halt flooding vast areas of the city. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Moderate to low rainfall persists in parts of Mumbai on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, five people were killed in Mumbai and Thane due to heavy incessant downpour.

A 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died in Thane. The woman fell into a 'nullah' filled with rainwater in Kalwa and drowned while 14-year-old Gauri Jailwar died after falling into a swollen drain near a mall in Thane. 

In suburban Vikhroli three people, including two minors, were killed in two house collapse incidents. 

The city gauged a whopping 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997.

Schools and colleges will be closed on Wednesday. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted to say that people in and around Mumbai are "advised to stay back home unless there is an emergency" but "essential services" will be up.

Local train services in Mumbai in most of the lines have resumed while more buses have been pressed in for the convenience of people who are still stranded.

Flights which were either delayed or cancelled on Tuesday after heavy downpour are plying as per schedule on Wednesday.  

"Operations are normal at Mumbai Airport as of now," Mumbai Airport Public Relations Officer said.

People have parked their cars on road after incessant rain and waterlogging on Tuesday. 

Several houses were also damaged. The city witnessed very heavy rains in which several trees were uprooted and vehicles washed away. The downpour also caused flooding in low-lying areas. 

Tags: mumbai rains, mumbai floods, relief operations, people killed, waterlogging, train services disrupted
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

