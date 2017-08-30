The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 | Last Update : 08:44 PM IST

India, All India

Anna Hazare writes to Modi, warns of another agitation over Lokpal

ANI
Published : Aug 30, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2017, 4:59 pm IST

Hazare said he would continue campaign in Delhi till Lokayukta is not appointed and the Swaminathan Commission Report is not implemented.

Expressing his dismay, Anna Hazare said that the promise of bringing back black money has also not been addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photos: PTI)
 Expressing his dismay, Anna Hazare said that the promise of bringing back black money has also not been addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photos: PTI)

New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring another round of agitation over the government's apathy in appointing a Lokpal and Lokayukta even after three years in power.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Hazare said he would continue campaign in Delhi till the Lokayukta is not appointed and the Swaminathan Commission Report is not implemented.

"I have written many letters to you regarding the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta but I have not received any reply for you nor have I seen any action from your side. Due to the increasing rate of corruption, people trusted your words, but even today no work gets done without paying money. Inflation has also not come down," he said in his letter.

"For the past three years, I have reminded you to react on the issue of Lokpal and Lokayukta, but everytime I have to experience dismay. There have been various editions of Mann Ki Baat not even in one, you discussed the issue of Lokpal and Lokayukta," he added.

Expressing his dismay, he further said that the promise of bringing back black money has also not been addressed by the Prime Minister.

"You don't speak of implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayukta laws passed for curbing corruption. May be you have forgotten the things which you promised," he added.

Hazare said that steps should be taken to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

"Only giving assurance to the people that you will give a corruption-free India is not enough, but acting upon it will make some changes. By appointing Lokpal and Lokayukta, 50 to 60 per cent of corruption will reduce in the country. Leaving these two Citizen Charter Bills, The Prevention of Bribery of Foreign Public Officials and Officials of Public International Organisation Bill 2011, Judicial Standards and Accountability Bill 2012, The Prevention of Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, The Public Procurement Bill 2012 and Whistle blower Bill will help in combating the corruption and are pending in the Parliament," he added.

The Social Activist further attacked Prime Minister Modi and said that it would have been better had he paid attention to farmers the way he is concerned about the industrialists of the country.

"India is a country where agriculture is a major part of its economy and it is a matter of great grief that farmers in such a country are forced to commit suicide. I have urged to the government several times looking into the matter of the MSP, but yet again I didn't receive any response in reply to my concerns. It has now become evident that you have no sentiments for the farmers of this country. It would have been better had you paid attention to farmers the way you are concerned about industrialists. It is very unfortunate," he added.

At the end, he said that due to such a stance of the Prime Minister, he is mulling another agitation.

Tags: anna hazare, narendra modi, lokpal, lokayukta, swaminathan commission report
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India, Canada to jointly issue postal stamps with Diwali as theme

2

Here's why putting glitter on your tongue is a bad idea

3

Gaza man forced into hiding due to 'tree man disease' finally gets treatment

4

Alzheimer's may be blocked at earliest stages, say scientists

5

Conspiracy theorist claims Earth will end next month

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham