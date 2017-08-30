The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

India, All India

5 killed in heavy rains, Mumbai limps back to normalcy after heavy downpour

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 30, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2017, 12:29 pm IST

Mumbai recorded 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997.

Commuters walk through flooded streets after heavy rains lashed at Thane in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Commuters walk through flooded streets after heavy rains lashed at Thane in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Moderate to low rainfall persists in parts of Mumbai on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, five people were killed in Mumbai and Thane due to heavy incessant downpour.

A 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died in Thane. The woman fell into a 'nullah' filled with rainwater in Kalwa and drowned while 14-year-old Gauri Jailwar died after falling into a swollen drain near a mall in Thane. 

In suburban Vikhroli three people, including two minors, were killed in two house collapse incidents. 

The city gauged a whopping 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997.

Schools and colleges will be closed on Wednesday. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted to say that people in and around Mumbai are "advised to stay back home unless there is an emergency" but "essential services" will be up.

Local train services in Mumbai in most of the lines have resumed while more buses have been pressed in for the convenience of people who are still stranded.

Flights which were either delayed or cancelled on Tuesday after heavy downpour are plying as per schedule on Wednesday.  

"Operations are normal at Mumbai Airport as of now," Mumbai Airport Public Relations Officer said.

People have parked their cars on road after incessant rain and waterlogging on Tuesday. 

Several houses were also damaged. The city witnessed very heavy rains in which several trees were uprooted and vehicles washed away. The downpour also caused flooding in low-lying areas. 

Tags: mumbai rains, train services disrupted, flood situation in mumbai, water logging
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Selena Gomez's hacked Instagram shares nude photos of ex Justin Bieber

2

Guess why this man recorded and uploaded 293 years of porn

3

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

4

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

5

Kapil does it again, fails to turn up for shoot with Baadshaho team, Ajay and co walk out

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham