Now BJP MP Subramanian Swamy says Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday claimed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and provided several probable evidences along with his remarks to support the theory.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy tweeted a photo which noted 26 evidences which either support the suicide theory or the the murder theory. In Swamy's photo, 24 out of the 26 evidences pointed towards Sushant being murdered.

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

While Sushant's reported struggle with depression and his non-existence on social media pointed towards the suicide theory, Swamy noted that the location, length of ligature mark, mark on the neck not matching with the cloth used, various marks on the body, CCTV outage, missing room duplicate key, manager Disha Salian's suicide, changing SIM card, no financial crisis, servant changing statement, among other things pointed towards the murder theory.

Swamy's tweet came just a day after Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh denied a CBI probe into the matter. Moreover, Swamy reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into the case, adding that if Bihar Police want to investigate then CBI will have to be called in as two state police's cannot investigate a case separately.

Earlier, the maverick BJP MP had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a CBI probe into the matter. In his letter, Swamy had alleged that big names in Bollywood were trying to cover up the death of the Dil Bechara actor.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 15.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati,too, demanded a CBI probe into the death. Mayawati tweeted on Thursday: "The case of death of young actor of Bihar origin Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier following new facts emerging every day and his father filing an FIR with Patna police. Now it would be better if the case was investigated by the CBI instead of Maharashtra and Bihar police."