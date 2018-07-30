UP prisoner celebrates birthday in Faizabad prison, video goes viral

A video has gone viral on social media, which shows Shivendra, cutting a cake and offering it to a person.

The prisoner, Shivendra Singh, an accused in a murder case, celebrated his birthday on July 23. (Photo: ANI)

Faizabad: A prisoner recently celebrated his birthday behind the bars in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad town.

The prisoner, Shivendra Singh, an accused in a murder case, celebrated his birthday on July 23. A video has gone viral on social media, which shows Shivendra, cutting a cake and offering it to a person.

#WATCH: Prisoner Shivendra Singh celebrates his birthday inside prison in Faizabad on July 23. Singh later said, 'All things were made available to me by Jailor Vinay Kumar. His staff made my video. Rs 1 lakh was taken from me for it. No facilities will be provided from today' pic.twitter.com/4eW1lh4i92 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2018

While being taken to a court for a hearing, Shivendra told media, "All things were made available to me by Jailor Vinay Kumar. His staff made my video and promised me that it would be made available. But, it was leaked by the staff. Rs 1 lakh was taken from me for it. No facilities will be provided from today."

He revealed that various items such as a knife, lighter and candles were made available for his birthday celebrations.

Shivendra alleged that the jail staff seized all the items in possession by the prisoners, five minutes after the Faizabad district magistrate and police conducted a raid.

Advocate Martand Pratap Singh later confirmed that the birthday celebrations took place outside the front jail barracks.

He said, "The birthday celebrations took place outside the jail barracks of Ashfaqullah Khan. The jailor started demanding Rs 1 lakh every month for availing such facilities, to which Shivendra refused. The jailor then threatened to reveal the matter and file a complaint."