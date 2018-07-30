The Asian Age | News



UP prisoner celebrates birthday in Faizabad prison, video goes viral

Faizabad: A prisoner recently celebrated his birthday behind the bars in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad town.

The prisoner, Shivendra Singh, an accused in a murder case, celebrated his birthday on July 23. A video has gone viral on social media, which shows Shivendra, cutting a cake and offering it to a person.

While being taken to a court for a hearing, Shivendra told media, "All things were made available to me by Jailor Vinay Kumar. His staff made my video and promised me that it would be made available. But, it was leaked by the staff. Rs 1 lakh was taken from me for it. No facilities will be provided from today."

He revealed that various items such as a knife, lighter and candles were made available for his birthday celebrations.

Shivendra alleged that the jail staff seized all the items in possession by the prisoners, five minutes after the Faizabad district magistrate and police conducted a raid.

Advocate Martand Pratap Singh later confirmed that the birthday celebrations took place outside the front jail barracks.

He said, "The birthday celebrations took place outside the jail barracks of Ashfaqullah Khan. The jailor started demanding Rs 1 lakh every month for availing such facilities, to which Shivendra refused. The jailor then threatened to reveal the matter and file a complaint."

