Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy meets Karunanidhi, says DMK chief 'recovering well'

Karunanidhi's supporters remained outside hospital and urged staff to update them about the leader's health condition.

Talking to the media after meeting DMK chief M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy said: 'I have just met him in Kauvery hospital, he is better and is recovering well.' (Photo: Twitter| ANI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam met ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi at a Chennai hospital on Monday.

Talking to the media after meeting the DMK chief, Palanisamy said: "I have just met him in Kauvery hospital, he is better and is recovering well."

The AIADMK leaders also praised Karunanidhi as a Tamil leader.

The medical team attending to the 95-year-old political icon have maintained that his vital signs are "normalising". In a late night statement, the hospital said his health was improving and called it a "transient setback".

Large number of DMK president Karunanidhi's supporters have congregated outside Kauvery hospital and despite appeals from DMK leaders refused to leave.

Despite being lathi-charged by the police, supporters remained outside the the hospital and urged the hospital staff to update them about the leader's health condition.

"For the past three days, we have been waiting here without food and water. We don't want anything, give us our thalaiva back. Why has nothing been said on him yet? We want him back," a supporter of the 94-year-old leader told ANI.

The crowd, who was trying to barge inside the hospital was lathi-charged by the police deployed to avoid or control any unwelcome situation.

The crowd has also gathered outside DMK chief 's Gopalapuram residence.

Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed at both the hospital and M Karunanidhi's residence.

M Karunanidhi was admitted to hospital on Saturday following a drop in his blood pressure.

The DMK stalwart, who is suffering from fever due to urinary tract infection, was earlier undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. He is on intravenous antibiotics.

(With inputs from ANI)