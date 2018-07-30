CRPF jawan shot dead at home in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Unidentified terrorist barged inside house of local CRPF constable Naseer Ahmad Rather in Pulwama in south Kashmir and fired upon him.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said adding a case had been registered. (Photo: Representational | File)

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was shot dead by terrorists at his home in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Unidentified terrorist barged inside the house of a local CRPF constable Naseer Ahmad Rather in the Naira area of Pulwama in south Kashmir and fired upon him, a police official said.

He said Rather received critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said adding a case had been registered.

Earlier, on July 21, Constable Mohammad Saleem Shah, who was on leave, was abducted and killed by terrorists from his residence in the Mutalhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Read: J&K police constable, abducted by militants, found dead in Kulgam

Policeman Javaid Dar was abducted by terrorists from Shopian district and his body was found in Kulgam on July 6.

Before that, Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb, who lived in Kashmir's Poonch district, was abducted by terrorists in Pulwama in broad daylight from a civilian vehicle while he was going to his hometown on leave. His bullet-ridden body was found at Gusoo Pulwama on June 14.

Read: J&K: Body of abducted Army jawan Aurangzeb recovered from Pulwama