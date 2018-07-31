The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:29 PM IST

India, All India

BJP govt did tardy job in Assam NRC, should resolve crisis: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2018, 8:49 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2018, 8:49 pm IST

Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked party members to help maintain peace and help those, irrespective of their caste, religion or group, against whom 'injustice' was done in draft NRC. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked party members to help maintain peace and help those, irrespective of their caste, religion or group, against whom 'injustice' was done in draft NRC. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the BJP government's execution of the highly-sensitive National Register of Citizens has been tardy, leading to massive insecurity in Assam.

The government should move swiftly to resolve the crisis in Assam after reports that the names of many Indian citizens are missing in the draft National Register of Citizens, Gandhi said.

The Congress chief also asked Congress members to help maintain peace and help those, irrespective of their caste, religion or group, against whom "injustice" was done in the draft NRC.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said the NRC was initiated by the UPA under Manmohan Singh to fulfil the commitment made in the Assam Accord of 1985.

"However, the manner in which this exercise has been undertaken by the BJP Governments at the centre and in the State of Assam leaves much to be desired," he said.

Also Read: 40 lakh left out of draft list of NRC in Assam, no threat of deportation

"There are reports pouring in from all corners of Assam of Indian citizens finding their names missing in the draft NRC, creating massive insecurity in the state. Clearly, after spending close to Rs 1,200 crore, the execution of this critical and highly sensitive exercise has been tardy. The Government must move swiftly to resolve this crisis," he added.

Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.

The Congress has demanded that government convene an immediate all-party meeting to address the issue.

