The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:08 AM IST

India, All India

Anna Hazare to go on hunger strike to protest against delay in appointing Lokpal

ANI
Published : Jul 30, 2018, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2018, 8:50 am IST

Hazare said that his hunger strike in New Delhi in 2011 had pressurised the then government, leading to passing of the Lokpal Act in 2013.

Speaking to ANI, Hazare said, 'On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, I will start a protest in my village, Ralegon Siddhi, for the delay in implementing the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, which is a very capable means to fight corruption. (Photo: ANI)
 Speaking to ANI, Hazare said, 'On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, I will start a protest in my village, Ralegon Siddhi, for the delay in implementing the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, which is a very capable means to fight corruption. (Photo: ANI)

Ralegan Siddhi: Social activist Anna Hazare will launch a protest against the Union Government from October 2 over the delay in the implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act.

Speaking to ANI, Hazare said, "On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, I will start a protest in my village, Ralegon Siddhi, for the delay in implementing the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, which is a very capable means to fight corruption."

Saying that the law would have helped curb at least 60-70 per cent of the corruption in the country, Hazare said that his hunger strike in New Delhi in 2011 had caused the then Congress-led Union Government to come under considerable pressure, leading to the passing of the Lokpal Act in 2013.

However, he said that ever since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power, the execution of the law, which would result in the constitution of a Lokpal, an anti-corruption authority, has been stalled

"A lot of people in the country had pinned their hopes on Prime Minister Modi for the execution of the law as he had as he had promised the same during his campaigns, he said he wanted to form a corruption-free India," Hazare told ANI.

He further stated that apart from stalling the Lokpal's implementation, the Prime Minister Modi-led Union government had passed laws to weaken it.

"Despite repeated appeals to them to execute the Act, even the Supreme Court has directed them to execute it many times, but they only make excuses," he added.

He wondered how a government cannot prioritise a bill that was passed by both the houses of the parliament during the previous government, saying that, "These bills are instituted under the Constitution of the country. How can they stall it?"

On a related note, Hazare held a hunger strike from March 23 to 30 demanding the appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states, among other demands.

Also, accusing the Centre of being apathetic to the issue of appointing Lokpal, Hazare had earlier said that it was clearly the 'ego' of the government for not executing the Act even after the Supreme Court's direction.

Tags: anna hazare, hunger strike, lokpal and lokayuktas act, pm modi
Location: India, Maharashtra

MOST POPULAR

1

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

2

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

3

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

4

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

5

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham