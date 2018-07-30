The Asian Age | News

22-yr-old man calls NSG, warns of 'chemical attack' on PM Modi; held

Published : Jul 30, 2018, 10:50 am IST
Kashinath Mandal, who worked as a security guard, was arrested by the DB Marg Police in central Mumbai on July 27, an official said.

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was arrested from Mumbai after he allegedly called up the National Security Guard (NSG) control room and warned of a "chemical attack" on the prime minister, the police said on Monday.

He obtained the contact number of the NSG control room in New Delhi and called up there on Friday, warning of a "chemical attack" on the prime minister, the official said.

The NSG tracked the number to Mumbai and informed the police here about the call.

The police then traced Mandal - a native of Jharkhand and staying at a hutment in Walkeshwar area here - and arrested him from the Mumbai Central Railway Station when he was about to board a Surat-bound train, he said.

The official said that during interrogation, Mandal told the police that his friend was recently killed in a Naxal attack in Jharkhand and in this context he wanted to meet the prime minister.

Following the arrest, the accused was produced in a court which remanded him in police custody till Monday.

He will be produced in the court again later in the day, the official said.

