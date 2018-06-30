The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:24 AM IST

India, All India

Pension to freedom fighters not charity but honour conferred on them: Madras HC

PTI
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 8:32 am IST

HC said the government should in fact find out those freedom fighters who were in poverty and knock at their doors to give them pension.

Justices K Ravidhancrababu and T Krishnavalli gave the order while dismissing the home ministry's appeal against the order of a single judge, directing the government to grant the Swathandra Sainik Samman Pension to Periaiah. (Photo: PTI |File)
 Justices K Ravidhancrababu and T Krishnavalli gave the order while dismissing the home ministry's appeal against the order of a single judge, directing the government to grant the Swathandra Sainik Samman Pension to Periaiah. (Photo: PTI |File)

Madurai: Coming down hard on the centre for rejecting a freedom fighter's pension application on "hyper technical" grounds, the Madras High Court on Friday ordered that the benefits be extended to his legal heirs since he had passed away.

Justices K Ravidhancrababu and T Krishnavalli gave the order while dismissing the home ministry's appeal against the order of a single judge, directing the government to grant the Swathandra Sainik Samman Pension to Periaiah.

The court said the sufferings of freedom fighters cannot be looked at mechanically or technically with shaded glasses. The ground reality and the sufferings undergone by them should be looked into and the application should be considered with a sense of responsibility and realisation that they are dealing with a person who fought for the country's freedom, it said.

Stating that grant of pension to freedom fighters was not charity, but an honour conferred on them, the court said the government should in fact find out those freedom fighters who were in poverty and knock at their doors to give them pension.

On the Assistant Solicitor General's contention that the pension was rejected as the certificates of two co-prisoners differed, the court pointed out that one of them had given enough evidence to show Periaiah was in prison from June 5, 1943 to May 13,1946 after participating in the Quit India Movement and undergoing trial in a Madurai court in 1942-43. He had been lodged in Alipuram Jail.

Besides, Periaiah was receiving the Tamil Nadu government's freedom fighter pension.

"The officials should be pragmatic in their approach instead of adopting a pedantic way of looking to fish out reasons for rejecting the claim," the court said.

It said the rules had been framed only to help the beneficiaries and not reject the benefits, adding that even a piece of evidence, which is satisfactory, was sufficient to grant pension.

As the petitioner passed away during the pendency of the petition, the government cannot say that the legal heirs who continue with the appeal as respondents cannot come into the picture, the court said.

They are entitled to get the benefits; it said and directed the Collector to forward the application to the state government with his report in four weeks.

The state government should then forward it to the Union government within six weeks and the centre should give the benefits within eight weeks thereafter, the court added.

Tags: madras high court, freedom fighters pension
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai

MOST POPULAR

1

Rebecca Ferguson joins the cast of 'The Shining' sequel

2

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

3

Deepika reacts to engagement rumours with Ranveer, kids; he wants to ‘do lot of it’

4

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

5

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMLife

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham