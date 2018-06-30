The Asian Age | News

No stretcher, relatives drag patient in bedsheet in Maharashtra hospital

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 3:28 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 3:27 pm IST

In a video of the incident, which went viral, a woman could be seen being dragged by two of her relatives in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: ANI)
Nanded (Maharashtra): A leg-broken lady patient was dragged with the help of a bedsheet by her relatives, allegedly due to unavailability of a stretcher at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday.

In a video of the incident, which went viral, a woman could be seen being dragged by two of her relatives in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital.

Reflecting on the same, Dr Chandrakant Mhaske, Dean of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital, said that they have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

"We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. But, as per officials present there, the patient was told a stretcher was about to get free. However, her relatives did not wait and took her," he told ANI.

