The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:24 AM IST

India, All India

Lowest amount amongst all states allotted by Centre for highway work: WB CM

PTI
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 8:50 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 8:49 am IST

Banerjee requested Gadkari to allot the balance amount to 'ensure justice in the matter and also not to deprive West Bengal'.

During 2016-17 and 2017-18, the allotments were Rs 2096.70 crore and Rs 1605.85 crore, respectively, Banerjee said. (Photo: PTI | File)
 During 2016-17 and 2017-18, the allotments were Rs 2096.70 crore and Rs 1605.85 crore, respectively, Banerjee said. (Photo: PTI | File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, describing the amount allotted by the centre to the state for work on national highways in 2018-19 as "extremely inadequate".

She said the amount allotted by the centre for work on the national highways was one of the "lowest" amongst all the states in the country.

"I have come to know that only Rs 153 crore has been allotted for West Bengal by your ministry for the year 2018-19 for National Highways [NH(O)] works. This allotment is one of the lowest amongst all the states of the country," Banerjee wrote in her letter to Gadkari.

During 2016-17 and 2017-18, the allotments were Rs 2096.70 crore and Rs 1605.85 crore, respectively, she said.

"Our government had sent a draft plan for Road/Bridge works under National Highways in West Bengal for Rs 1499.62 crore for 2018-19. You will thus appreciate that allocation of only Rs 153 crore against such plan is not only extremely inadequate, but also devoid of any justification," the letter said.

Banerjee requested Gadkari to allot the balance amount to "ensure justice in the matter and also not to deprive West Bengal".

Tags: mamata banerjee, union transport minister, nitin gadkari, work on national highways, national highways in west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Rebecca Ferguson joins the cast of 'The Shining' sequel

2

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

3

Deepika reacts to engagement rumours with Ranveer, kids; he wants to ‘do lot of it’

4

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

5

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham