India welcomes FATF's move to place Pak in 'grey list' for failing to check terrorism

PTI
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Gloabl watchdog recommended action plan for Pak to counter terror financing and is likely to review its implementation after a few months.

India has been seeking global action against Pakistan for allowing terror safe havens in its territories, and has been pressing for punishing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in a series of attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attack. (Photo: File | Representational)
New Delhi: Days after a global anti-money laundering body placed Pakistan on its "grey list" for failing to curb terror financing, India on Saturday hoped that Islamabad will take credible measures to address international concerns on terrorism emanating from that country.

India also welcomed the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan under its "grey list" and hoped that the action plan suggested by the global watchdog will be complied with by the country in a time-bound manner.

"We hope that the FATF Action plan shall be complied with in a time-bound manner and credible measures would be taken by Pakistan to address global concerns related to terrorism emanating from any territory under its control," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query on the issue.

India has been seeking global action against Pakistan for allowing terror safe havens in its territories, and has been pressing for punishing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in a series of attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attack.

"Pakistan has given a high-level political commitment to address the global concerns regarding its implementation of the FATF standards for countering terror financing and anti-money laundering, especially in respect of UN designated and internationally proscribed terror entities and individuals. The freedom and impunity with which designated terrorists like Hafiz Saed and entities like Jamaat-Ud-Dawaa, Lashkar-e-Tayabba, Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate in Pakistan is not in keeping with such commitments," Kumar said.

Pakistan was formally placed on the FATF 'grey list' on June 27 for failing to curb anti-terror financing despite its diplomatic efforts to avert the decision.

The decision was taken at the plenary session of FATF in Paris. The global watchdog had reportedly recommended an action plan for Pakistan to counter terror financing and the body is likely to review its implementation after a few months.

