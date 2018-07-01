The Asian Age | News



'If not in Swiss banks, where is black money?': Cong hits back at Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 8:30 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 8:30 pm IST

The Congress on Saturday took a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's remark of 'all money in Swiss banks is not black money'.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the SNB report has led to a 'misinformed reaction in certain circles' questioning 'whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results'. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the SNB report has led to a 'misinformed reaction in certain circles' questioning 'whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results'. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was helping "suited-booted" friends to convert their black money into white.

The Congress also took a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's remark when he said that 'all money in Swiss banks is not black money'. 

“To assume that all the deposits are per se tax evaded money or that Switzerland in the matter of illegal deposits is what it was decades ago is to start on a shaky presumption,” Jaitley had written in his blog.

Addressing the press briefing, Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged the demonetisation is a money-laundering scam that the Prime Minister Modi government created during their tenure.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to Twitter and echoed similar remarks. He tweeted saying, "If Swiss money is white, Where Is black money," he asked. 

The allegations by the Congress came amid the reports of 50 per cent rise in the money parked by Indians in Swiss banks in 2017.

In the run-up to the 2014 general elections, PM Modi's key promise was to bring the back black money stashed away in foreign banks. 

Also Read: Shaky presumption that all deposits evaded tax: Jaitley on Swiss Bank data

Taking a jibe at Jaitley, Chaturvedi said, "I would like to remind real, fake and shadow Finance Ministers of India, demonetisation is a money laundering scam that government created. This government has worked against the common man." 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: arun jaitley, swiss national bank, black money, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

