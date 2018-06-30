Congress demands CBI probe into rape of eight-yr-old Mandsaur girl

The girl was abducted from her school and allegedly gang-raped at her house in Mandsaur. She is presently battling for her life.

Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, 'It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: The Congress on Saturday demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged abduction and rape of an eight-year-old in Mandsaur.

Briefing the media, Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur. Even today the investigation is not going in the right direction. We demand a CBI inquiry in the case. Women in my state don't feel safe."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two people in connection with the rape case.

The eight-year-old girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and allegedly gang-raped at her house in Mandsaur on June 26. She had been battling for her life in the hospital.

The Superintendent of the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore where the girl is being treated, on Saturday confirmed that she was "out of danger now". He stated that her condition was improving and was now much better than when she was brought in.

The girl however has a long road ahead of her until complete recovery. Doctors said that she is being given semi-solid food and that she is speaking today. She was also examined by doctors called in from outside, they said.

Reflecting on this atrocity, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to condemn the crime.

"In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me. As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also condemned the incident and said the accused should be hanged till death.

Meanwhile, locals in the district have been protesting against the incident, demanding death penalty for the accused.