The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

India, All India

Arbitration may help reduce backlog of pending cases: Justice Kurian Joseph

PTI
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 9:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 9:10 pm IST

Justice Joseph also advocated setting up new courts and appointment of more judges to deal with the pendency of cases.

Justice Joseph and three other Supreme Court judges - J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur - had triggered a controversy in January by holding a press conference targeting Chief Justice Dipak Misra's style of functioning. (Photo: File/AP)
 Justice Joseph and three other Supreme Court judges - J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur - had triggered a controversy in January by holding a press conference targeting Chief Justice Dipak Misra's style of functioning. (Photo: File/AP)

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy should be developed as an international centre on arbitration and mediation, Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph said on Saturday.

The judge was addressing the state's judicial officials after inaugurating an administrative block, a staff hostel and staff quarters under the first phase of construction at the HPJA in Ghandal, about 30 km from here. 

On the sidelines of the event, Justice Joseph said that alternative ways of dispute resolution like arbitration and mediation could play a vital role in reducing the backlog of pending cases in the country. 

He also advocated setting up new courts and appointment of more judges to deal with the pendency of cases. Nearly 2.75 crore cases are pending in courts across the country, according to the National Judicial Data Grid. 

Justice Joseph and three other Supreme Court judges - J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur - had triggered a controversy in January by holding a press conference targeting Chief Justice Dipak Misra's style of functioning. 

Justice Joseph said the HPJA was ideally located for its development as an international centre on arbitration, mediation and conciliation. Arbitration is a growing branch of dispute redressal, he added. He also stressed the need for constant training of judicial officers to keep them updated. Such training was also important for lawyers and other stakeholders, he added. 

He said judges are required to be mentally, physically, emotionally and morally fit, ethically correct, intellectually sharp and socially sensitive for delivery of quality justice. Justice Joseph, who was the Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice before his elevation to the Supreme Court, also chaired a colloquium on 'Judicial Ethics and Accountability'. 

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the first phase of construction at HPJA has been done in such a manner that it would become a tourist spot in the future. The people of Himachal Pradesh have a great respect for the judiciary and law and order in the state is better compared to the rest of the country, he said at the function. 

Tags: justice kurian joseph, pending cases, supreme court
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

2

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

3

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

4

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

5

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham