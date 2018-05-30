Sushma Swaraj meets Queen Maxima of Netherlands, discuss financial inclusion

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:28 AM IST
On Monday, Queen Maxima met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed financial inclusion and global development finance.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday held a meeting with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during which the two leaders discussed growing financial inclusion in India.
Queen Maxima, who is the wife of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, is visiting India in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's special advocate for inclusive finance for development.
On Monday, Queen Maxima met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed financial inclusion and global development finance.
EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands who is also a Special Advocate of the UN Secretary General for Inclusive Finance for Development. Leaders talked about growing financial inclusion in India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
H. M Queen Máxima who is in India as UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Financial Inclusion @UNSGSA, met @SushmaSwaraj, Minister of External Affairs, India to discuss the steps India is taking towards financial inclusion. pic.twitter.com/qqDYECOThN— Netherlands in India (@NLinIndia) May 29, 2018