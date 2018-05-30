Sushma Swaraj meets Queen Maxima of Netherlands, discuss financial inclusion

On Monday, Queen Maxima met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed financial inclusion and global development finance.

Queen Maxima, who is the wife of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, is visiting India in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's special advocate for inclusive finance for development. (Photo: Twitter | @MEA)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday held a meeting with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during which the two leaders discussed growing financial inclusion in India.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands who is also a Special Advocate of the UN Secretary General for Inclusive Finance for Development. Leaders talked about growing financial inclusion in India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.