

Sushma Swaraj meets Queen Maxima of Netherlands, discuss financial inclusion

PTI
Published : May 30, 2018, 8:49 am IST
On Monday, Queen Maxima met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed financial inclusion and global development finance.

Queen Maxima, who is the wife of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, is visiting India in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's special advocate for inclusive finance for development. (Photo: Twitter | @MEA)
 Queen Maxima, who is the wife of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, is visiting India in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's special advocate for inclusive finance for development. (Photo: Twitter | @MEA)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday held a meeting with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during which the two leaders discussed growing financial inclusion in India.

Queen Maxima, who is the wife of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, is visiting India in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's special advocate for inclusive finance for development.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands who is also a Special Advocate of the UN Secretary General for Inclusive Finance for Development. Leaders talked about growing financial inclusion in India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

