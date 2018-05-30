SIT files first chargesheet of 650 pages in Gauri Lankesh murder case

SIT has mentioned 131 statements, including that of FSL officers and accused – K T Naveen Kumar and Praveen.

Gauri Lankesh, 55, was shot down with a 7.65 mm country made pistol in the driveway of her home in west Bengaluru on the evening of September 5, 2017. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh filed the first chargesheet in the case on Wednesday.

The chargesheet running into 650 pages was filed before a session court and the SIT has mentioned 131 statements, including that of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officers and accused – K T Naveen Kumar and Praveen.

Other than Naveen Kumar, the SIT has arrested four more people in connection with the eight-month-old case.

Though, the SIT is still interrogating the four accused about the killing of Lankesh, Investigation Officer M N Anucheth said that they have confessed to issuing life threat letter to Mysuru-based rationalist writer Prof K S Bhagwan on September 9, 2015.