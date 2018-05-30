The Asian Age | News

Relief for Keralites: State to cut petrol, diesel cost by Re 1 from Friday

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2018, 4:29 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 4:29 pm IST

Both petrol and diesel prices were marginally cut by 1 paisa per litre across the country today.

Petrol and diesel prices are witnessing an all-time high, rising every day for the last 15 days. (Representational Image/PTI)
Mumbai: In a big respite for the people of Kerala, the state government has decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Re 1 in the state. The order will come into effect from Friday (June 1), news agency ANI reported quoting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Petrol and diesel prices are witnessing an all-time high, rising every day for the last 15 days.

Though, both petrol and diesel prices were marginally cut by 1 paisa per litre today.

In all, petrol price was increased by Rs 3.8 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.38 since May 14.

Read: Not 60 but 1 paisa: Indian Oil revises petrol, diesel prices within hours

Also Read: If one paisa cut in fuel prices is PM's 'prank', it is in poor taste: Rahul

Petrol and diesel prices in India are linked to Singapore gasoline prices GL95-SIN and Arab Gulf diesel prices GO-AG, which mostly track movements in crude oil prices LCOc1.

The reason behind the increase in petrol prices in the country is the rise in the crude oil cost and high excise duty levied on the particular fuel type.

