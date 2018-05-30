PM Modi to visit Arjun chariot statue in Indonesia

The Istiqlal Mosque has been described as one of the largest Mosques in south-east Asia.

New Delhi: In what is being seen as both a powerful symbol of Indian Hindu cultural influence in Indonesia —the country with the world’s largest Muslim population — as well as an acknowledgement of both Indonesia’s Islamic identity and pluralist culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the “Arjuna’s Chariot” statue in central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon followed by a visit to the majestic Istiqlal Mosque there accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The “Arjuna Wijaya Chariot” (or chariot of the victorious Arjuna) statue stands testimony to the cultural reach and influence of the great ancient Indian epic Mahabharata in Indonesia where the other famous ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana, is also equally popular. This has been due to the ancient soft cultural power of India through the ages when the Hindu cultural influences of ancient India reached Indonesia through trade ties. The Istiqlal Mosque has been described as one of the largest Mosques in south-east Asia.

During the medieval historical period, Islamic influences too travelled from India through traders to Indonesia which now has the world’s largest Muslim population.

But with its island of Bali which retains a Hindu demographic majority, Indonesia showcases the rich pluralist tradition of south-east Asia. This is no doubt something that both PM Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be keen to emphasise, given that India too stands proud with its own pluralist heritage and respect for all faiths.

Foreign policy watchers feel the visit will send a strong signal to the entire Muslim world and especially to countries like Pakistan, that India’s links with the Islamic world stand strong and robust despite Pakistani propaganda on Kashmir.