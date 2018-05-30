The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

India, All India

MEA revokes passports of five out of six NRIs over matrimonial disputes

PTI
Published : May 30, 2018, 11:42 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 11:42 am IST

On May 15, the INA had issued an LoC against an NRI over marriage disputes and recommended revocation of his passport.

A large number of cases of matrimonial disputes involving NRIs are pending on account of non-appearance of the alleged perpetrators. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 A large number of cases of matrimonial disputes involving NRIs are pending on account of non-appearance of the alleged perpetrators. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has revoked the passports of five NRIs out of six cases, in which lookout circulars (LoCs) were issued by the Integrated Nodal Agency (INA) -- an inter-ministerial body dealing with matrimonial disputes of non-resident Indians (NRIs).

On May 15, the INA had issued an LoC against an NRI over marriage disputes and recommended revocation of his passport, in accordance with the provisions of the Passport Act.

The INA, which is headed by the secretary of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry, had recommended the revocation of passport to the MEA in connection with the 6th LoC issued by it.

Subsequently, the MEA had sought the details of the previous five LoCs as well, a WCD Ministry official said.

"The MEA has revoked the passports of five persons out of six cases of NRI matrimonial disputes, in which LoCs were issued by the INA," the official said.

The INA had issued the six LoCs after going through the complaints.

"In a criminal matter involving NRIs, an LoC can be issued by the INA in case of cognizable offences, when the husband living abroad is deliberately evading arrest or not appearing in the trial court, despite non-bailable warrants and other coercive measures, or there is a likelihood that he will leave the country to evade trial or arrest," an official statement issued earlier had stated.

The government has been receiving complaints of alleged frauds, abandonment, domestic violence, extra-marital affairs, ex-parte divorce, being duped of money after promising marriage, forceful or illegal retention of children's custody, non-payment of maintenance etc.

A large number of cases of matrimonial disputes involving NRIs are pending on account of non-appearance of the alleged perpetrators.

Tags: ministry of external affairs, indians abroad, passport revoked, marital disputes, integrated nodal agency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

First look: Anushka’s all-different avatar in Sanju, but there’s mystery about her

2

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

3

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

4

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

5

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMLife

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham