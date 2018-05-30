The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

India, All India

Massive fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar doused with help of Air Force

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2018, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 2:33 pm IST

The blaze sparked at around 5 pm on Tuesday in the warehouse at Khirki Extension.

Mi-17 helicopter of the Air Force which made several sorties to pour water to contain what has been classified as the “highest category” blaze in the national capital in the recent times. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Mi-17 helicopter of the Air Force which made several sorties to pour water to contain what has been classified as the “highest category” blaze in the national capital in the recent times. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The massive fire that broke out in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Tuesday evening has been brought under control on Wednesday morning with the help of an Mi-17 helicopter of the Air Force which made several sorties to pour water to contain what has been classified as the “highest category” blaze in the national capital in the recent times.

The blaze sparked at around 5 pm on Tuesday in the warehouse at Khirki Extension, a crowded residential area of Malviya Nagar. As many as 80 fire engines were rushed to the spot and firemen were on their toes all through the night to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings, including a school.

Thick black smoke rising from the fire was visible from much of south Delhi.

Read: Fire erupts at godown in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, 30 fire engine sent

The police believe a truck loaded with rubber material parked near the godown caught fire, which spread in no time because of strong winds last night. Plastic and raw material stored in the factory fuelled the fire, said an official.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

Thirteen buildings in the vicinity, including the school and a gym, have been evacuated for safety. It was tough for fire engines to access the narrow and congested lanes, officials said. One fire-fighter has been injured. No one else has been reported injured but hospitals are on alert.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged there were many illegal warehouses and factories operating in residential areas and if these were overlooked, many disasters are waiting to happen. He also said the local AAP councillor had complained to south Delhi municipal officials, but no action was taken.

 
Tags: malviya nagar, delhi fire, south delhi fire, air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

