The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:17 PM IST

India, All India

Fuel on fire: Oppn, citizens slam one paisa petrol cut, demand rollback

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2018, 9:21 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 10:17 pm IST

Sitaram Yechury also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should follow Kerala's example and reduce the duties on fuel.

Petrol fetched Rs 78.42 in Delhi while in Mumbai it was sold for Rs 86.23 per litre today. Meanwhile, diesel costed Rs 69.30 in Delhi and Rs 73.78 in Mumbai. (Representational Image)
 Petrol fetched Rs 78.42 in Delhi while in Mumbai it was sold for Rs 86.23 per litre today. Meanwhile, diesel costed Rs 69.30 in Delhi and Rs 73.78 in Mumbai. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: After 16 days of relentless petrol and diesel price hike that were witnessed across the country, a cut of 60 and 54 paise respectively was announced on Wednesday morning. 

However, the excitement among consumers proved to be short-lived, after the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported an error. Within hours the cut was rolled back to a paltry Re 1 paisa in Delhi and Mumbai. 

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Since we moved to the mechanism of daily price change, prices have gone up and down by 1 paisa, 12 paise, 27 paise etc, it is not for the first time that there has been a change of 1 paisa. However, today one of our employees made a mistake and we accept it." 

Many opposition parties and consumers slammed the one paisa cut in fuel prices. Social media, too, went into a tizzy with consumers using hashtags such as '#petrolled' and '#fuelonfire' to highlight the apathy of the common man.

Also Read: Kerala cuts petrol prices by Re 1, rest of India gets paltry 1 paisa 'relief'

One user posted a picture of the long gone 5 paise coin, saying "My savings today after filling 5 litres of petrol". Another user said, "I am going to invest it in mutual funds now."  

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and asked PM Modi whether the price cut was a prank.

Gandhi said the one paisa cut in petrol rates was not a "suitable response" to the fuel challenge he threw to the prime minister a few days ago.

However, in a big respite for the people of Kerala, the state government decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Re 1 in the state. The order will come into effect from June 1. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The decision to reduce fuel prices was taken despite the state facing severe financial difficulties. The Centre must take a cue from the state and bring down the fuel prices as it was causing severe hardship to the common man." 

Speaking along the same lines, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should follow Kerala's example and reduce the duties on fuel.

Speaking about the revision of price cut from 60 to 1 paisa, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said, "Clerical error? Nobody can believe that. It is just another joke the Narendra Modi government has perpetrated on the people of the country."

Congress spokesperson RPN Singh said the high fuel prices have adversely impacted the people, especially the middle class and farmers, which has led to agitation across the country. "If we look at the fuel prices in the last four years, there has been Rs 10 lakh crore loot and one paisa relaxation. This is a cruel joke," he told a press conference 

Petrol and diesel prices in India are linked to Singapore gasoline prices GL95-SIN and Arab Gulf diesel prices GO-AG, which mostly track movements in crude oil prices LCOc1.

The reason behind the increase in petrol prices in the country is the rise in the crude oil cost and high excise duty levied on the particular fuel type.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: fuel prices, petrol, diesel, fuel price cut, kerala government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tesla hits parked California police vehicle; driver blames 'Autopilot'

2

Britain may get first saint in 400 years

3

First look: Anushka’s all-different avatar in Sanju, but there’s mystery about her

4

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

5

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMLife

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham