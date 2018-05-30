CBI registers case against Satyendra Jain, Delhi CM questions PM Modi's intent

Soon after the raids, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, 'What does PM Modi want?' questioning the sudden step by the CBI.

CBI has registered the case after carrying out searches at Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain’s residence today morning. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, S K Srivastava, then Engineer-in-Chief, PWD and others to investigate the allegations of irregularities in hiring of creative teams in PWD.

The central investigating agency registered the case after carrying out searches at Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain’s residence today morning.

Cbi raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by cbi. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) May 30, 2018

The raid was conducted after registering a fresh case against Satyendra Jain in connection with alleged violation of norms in hiring architects for the Public Works Department (PWD), officials said in New Delhi.

CBI team at Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain's residence, searches were conducted over alleged violation in hiring of creative team by Public Works Department(PWD) pic.twitter.com/1xVI8qt96Y — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2018

Officials have confirmed that searches at five more locations, including residences of other PWD officials and private people are being carried out.

Jain is already facing probe in a case pertaining to money laundering. The PWD minister, in a tweet, confirmed that the Central agency was carrying out searches at his residence.

The CBI has also registered a fresh case against Jain, alleging violations in hiring architects for the PWD projects.

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry into the hiring of 24 architects for a creative wing of the PWD through an agency, which reportedly lacked any prior experience, the officials added.

Soon after the raids, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, "What does PM Modi want?" questioning the sudden step by the CBI.

What does PM Modi want? https://t.co/3vN1MVxPqk — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 30, 2018

Today's raid on Delhi’s PWD minister Satyendra Jain comes a day after the CBI closed its probe into his daughter Soumya Jain's appointment as an adviser to the state government's project on mohalla clinics.