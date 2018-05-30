Aircel-Maxis case: No coercive action against P Chidambaram till June 5

Delhi’s Patila House Court said no coercive action can be taken against former union minister P Chidambaram till June 5.

P Chidambaram today moved the Delhi’s Patila House Court for protection from arrest in the Aircel Maxis money-laundering case in which his son Karti Chidambaram is an accused. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court today said that no coercive action can be taken against former union minister P Chidambaram till June 5, the next date of hearing in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case.

The court has sought reply of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the anticipatory bail plea moved by P Chidambaram. ED has to reply by June 5.

Congress leader P Chidambaram has to appear for the hearing.

P Chidambaram is being represented in the court by another senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal.

The ED is investigating foreign investment clearance granted in 2006 to the Aircel-Maxis deal, when Chidambaram was the finance Minister in the Congress-led government in the Centre.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in February this year.