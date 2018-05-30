The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

India, All India

3.5 ft iron rod removed from Kolkata youth's skull, patient discharged

PTI
Published : May 30, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 10:30 am IST

The 24-year-old M Taraque was released from the Apollo Gleneagles hospital during the day, a month after the critical brain surgery.

The doctor revealed they had to get on with the surgery without much prior knowledge about the extent of the patient's brain damage as it was difficult to conduct a CT scan with such a big piece of metal stuck in his head. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The doctor revealed they had to get on with the surgery without much prior knowledge about the extent of the patient's brain damage as it was difficult to conduct a CT scan with such a big piece of metal stuck in his head. (Photo: File | Representational)

Kolkata: A 3.5-feet-long iron rod was successfully removed by doctors in Kolkata from the skull of a youth, who suffered severe brain damage after the metal pierced through his forehead and the cranium in a car accident and the patient discharged on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old M Taraque was released from the Apollo Gleneagles hospital during the day, a month after the critical brain surgery, said to be unprecedented in eastern India.

"Taraque suffered a massive car accident on April 28 in which a 3.5 ft long iron rod of the roadside divider broke and went through his forehead leaving him profusely bleeding and with very little life expectancy when he was brought to the hospital," said Binod Kumar Singhania, Consultant Neuro Surgeon at the hospital.

The doctor revealed they had to get on with the surgery without much prior knowledge about the extent of the patient's brain damage as it was difficult to conduct a CT scan with such a big piece of metal stuck in his head.

They eventually removed the rod through a unique endoscopic process with proper haemostasis - a process which causes bleeding to stop.

"The case was extremely tricky as the biggest challenge was to minimise the bleeding inside the skull after removing the metal rod. As the brain remains enclosed inside the skull, too much bleeding could have damaged a large number of brain cells that may have led to the patient's death," the doctor said.

Singhania admitted that he hasn't performed such an operation in his 30-year-long career as a neurosurgeon.

"The operation was successful and it was found that the patient did not suffer any major vessel damage in the accident. He is currently stable. However, there is a problem with the movements of his speech and the right side limbs, which would need post-operative care like physiotherapy and speech therapy," he said.

Another doctor in the hospital lauded the success of the operation as a "miracle" and stressed that such accident victims should be immediately transferred to a specialised medical care without any attempt to remove the rod.

"It is a miraculous success as most patients with such injuries can't be saved. It is important that he was immediately brought to the hospital and no attempts were made to remove the rod from his skull.

"Otherwise, the situation would have been fatal as the patient would have profusely bled from the wound," added Suresh Ramasubban, senior consultant of pulmonary critical care department in the hospital.

Tags: metal rod, rod removed from head, rod in head, apollo gleneagles hospital, car accident
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

First look: Anushka’s all-different avatar in Sanju, but there’s mystery about her

2

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

3

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

4

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

5

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VDW, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham