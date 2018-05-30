3 injured as lift falls from 9th floor of high-rise building in Gurgaon

The incident took place in the Regency Park-II high-rise apartments in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 4 area.

Gurgaon: Three persons, including a domestic help, were critically injured after their elevator fell from the ninth floor of a high-rise building in Gurgaon on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident took place in the Regency Park-II high-rise apartments in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 4 area. The lift fell from the ninth floor and crashed in the minus two floor in the basement. The injured were a woman resident of the high-rise building, her driver and domestic help. All three have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, the police said.

"Investigation into the incident is underway," Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.