Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala and Northeast, two days ahead of its onset date

New Delhi: The Southwest monsoon, which brings seasonal rain to the Indian subcontinent, hit Kerala and the Northeast Tuesday, two days before its normal onset date.

Director General of the India Meteorological Department K J Ramesh said monsoon has also hit the North East, thanks to Cyclone Mora, which aided the advancement of the seasonal rainfall.

The normal onset date for monsoon to hit the Kerala coast, which marks its official arrival in the country, is June 1.

This year, monsoon has arrived two days before its scheduled date.