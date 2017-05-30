NIA quizzes three J&K separatists, probes terror link

Sources said the three separatists were asked to bring documents related to their financial transactions, including bank records and property.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Monday questioned three Kashmiri separatist leaders in connection with a case it has registered regarding funding for terror operations in Kashmir Valley. NIA had summoned Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karat, Javed Ahmed Baba alias Gazi and Nayeem Khan to its headquarters in the Capital for interrogation.

Sources said the three separatists were asked to bring documents related to their financial transactions, including bank records and property. “In addition we had sought some more documents which are being examined though these details cannot be revealed at this stage as it would compromise with the ongoing probe,” an investigating officer said.

This is the second round of questioning. Earlier, a joint team of NIA and intelligence agencies had questioned the three separatists for four days in connection with terror funding.

Initial investigations by NIA and intelligence agencies have revealed that Lashkar-e-Tayeeba founder Hafiz Saeed was pumping money into the Valley to fund violence, particularly after the killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July last year.

Investigating sources said the three separatists were also questioned about their possible links with the Lashkar founder and whether they received money through hawala channels from subversive elements operating from Pakistan. Intelligence agencies suspect that money has also allegedly been routed to Kashmiri hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani as well chief of J&K National Front Nayeem Khan, who has been suspended from Hurriyat, in the past one year.

NIA had registered a case following a sting by a news channel in which some separatists were allegedly shown admitting having received money from terror groups in Pakistan through the hawala network.

Sources said the NIA is working hard to put together the money trail and the three separatists were questioned following some new information received by the investigating agency.

“We want to be absolutely certain that we have strong evidence which would also be admissible in court before we proceed against top separatist leaders, including some members of the Hurriyat. So we are conducting a thorough investigation and questioning some other separatist leaders as of now to build a foolproof case,” an official said.

Sources claimed that ever since intelligence agencies along with NIA launched an investigation into funds being pumped into the Valley for terror activities, the flow of money had shown a sharp decline.

The spate of bank robberies carried out over the last few days is also being attributed to this as terror groups in the Valley are said to be facing severe cash crunch. Earlier, the government’s demonetisation move had also impacted terror activities in the Kashmir Valley.