The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:47 PM IST

India, All India

Madras High court stays Centre's cattle ban order for 4 weeks

PTI
Published : May 30, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2017, 5:32 pm IST

The Court has asked the state and the Centre to respond with in the aforementioned time of a month.

Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Madurai: The Madras High Court on Monday stayed for four weeks the Centre's notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter.

In its interim order, a Madurai bench comprising Justices M V Muralidharan and C V Karthikeyan directed the central government to file its counter in four weeks.

When a batch of petitions challenging the ban came up for hearing, the judges stayed the operation of the new rules banning the sale or purchase of bulls, cows, camel for slaughter houses or for sacrifice for religious purpose.

The order has come amid a raging row on the ban with non-BJP parties and state governments of Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry stridently opposing the Centre's decision.

Several places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been witnessing demonstrations during the past few days against the ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter, with the protesters saying it infringed upon the food habits of sections of people.

The Environment Ministry, which had notified the rules last week, received 13 representations on them.

The ministry had notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

The rules define cattle as a bovine animal including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camels.

The new rules also prohibit the establishment of an animal market in a place which is situated within 25 km from any state border and within 50 km from any international border.

Tags: cattle ban, cattle slaughter, animal welfare, prevention of cruelty to animals
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

This throwback picture of SRK, Karan Johar and Farah Khan is really aww-dorable!

2

Female zookeeper in UK dies in freak accident after tiger enters enclosure

3

Tiger Woods sorry for DUI arrest, blames medication

4

Footage of cobra swallowing plastic bottle goes viral

5

Teenager slammed for putting pet turtle in microwave

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham