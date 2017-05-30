Madras High court stays Centre's cattle ban order for 4 weeks

The Court has asked the state and the Centre to respond with in the aforementioned time of a month.

Madurai: The Madras High Court on Monday stayed for four weeks the Centre's notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter.

In its interim order, a Madurai bench comprising Justices M V Muralidharan and C V Karthikeyan directed the central government to file its counter in four weeks.

When a batch of petitions challenging the ban came up for hearing, the judges stayed the operation of the new rules banning the sale or purchase of bulls, cows, camel for slaughter houses or for sacrifice for religious purpose.

The order has come amid a raging row on the ban with non-BJP parties and state governments of Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry stridently opposing the Centre's decision.

Several places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been witnessing demonstrations during the past few days against the ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter, with the protesters saying it infringed upon the food habits of sections of people.

The Environment Ministry, which had notified the rules last week, received 13 representations on them.

The ministry had notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

The rules define cattle as a bovine animal including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camels.

The new rules also prohibit the establishment of an animal market in a place which is situated within 25 km from any state border and within 50 km from any international border.