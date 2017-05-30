The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:47 PM IST

India, All India

Looking into states’ representations post ban on cattle: Centre

PTI
Published : May 30, 2017, 4:49 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2017, 4:51 pm IST

The Environment Ministry, which had notified the rules last week, received 13 representations on them.

The Environment Ministry, which had notified the rules last week, received 13 representations on them.
 The Environment Ministry, which had notified the rules last week, received 13 representations on them.

New Delhi: The Centre is examining representations given by states and some other organisations on the recent ban on sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday.

These rules were notified in the backdrop of some observations made by the Supreme Court and a parliamentary committee on preventing cruelty to animals and breaking nexus in animal markets including smuggling, Naidu told reporters here.

"However, subsequently some issues were raised by a few state governments and other trade organisations. These issues are being examined by the government," Naidu said.

The Environment Ministry, which had notified the rules last week, received 13 representations on them.

The ministry had notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

The decision is expected to hit export and trade of meat and leather.

The rules define cattle as a bovine animal including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camels.

The new rules also prohibit the establishment of an animal market in a place which is situated within 25 km from any state border and within 50 km from any international border.

Various bodies and political parties have reacted sharply to the government's decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, saying it is an "ill-advised" decision which will widen the "terrorism" by cow vigilantes.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked whether the Centre would ban the consumption of fish tomorrow and had suggested exploring legal options.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday described the Centre's notification on cattle slaughter as a "deliberate attempt to encroach upon the state's powers" and said her government will not accept it.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, cattle ban, cattle slaughter, animal welfare, prevention of cruelty to animals
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This throwback picture of SRK, Karan Johar and Farah Khan is really aww-dorable!

2

Female zookeeper in UK dies in freak accident after tiger enters enclosure

3

Tiger Woods sorry for DUI arrest, blames medication

4

Footage of cobra swallowing plastic bottle goes viral

5

Teenager slammed for putting pet turtle in microwave

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham