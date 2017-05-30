Babri demolition case: Advani, Uma Bharti, Joshi arrive in court for framing of charges

LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti are accused of criminal conspiracy in 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

Lucknow: Senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti Tuesday appeared before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow for the framing of conspiracy charges related to the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya.

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar and one-time Hindutva firebrand Sadhvi Ritambara too presented themselves before the court in the politically sensitive case.

On May 26, the BJP stalwarts were ordered to appear by the special CBI court. While directing the accused to present themselves in person, special CBI judge SK Yadav had asked had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained.

The court, which is hearing two cases relating to the demolition of the masjid, would also frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das, Vishnu Hari Dalmiya and Satish Pradhan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Advani, Joshi and others at the VVIP guest house before the hearing.

The Supreme Court had on April 19 ordered prosecution of Advani (89), Joshi (83), 58-year-old Uma Bharti, and other accused for criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive case. It had also ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years.

The top court had called the destruction of the medieval-era monument a "crime" which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution" while allowing the CBI's plea seeking restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Vinay Katiyar (62), and others.

However, the Supreme Court had said BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who is the Rajasthan Governor and during whose tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh the disputed structure was razed, is entitled to immunity under the Constitution as long as he holds the gubernatorial office.

It had transferred the case against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and three other accused from a Raebareli court to Lucknow for a joint trial in the demolition case.