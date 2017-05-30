The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 02:37 AM IST

India, All India

BJP plays safe in violence-hit Saharanpur

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : May 30, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2017, 2:14 am IST

Dalits are equally upset with the BJP, and believe the Yogi Adityanath government is soft on the Thakurs.

Administrative officials and the police patrol in the violence-hit Sabbirpur village of Saharanpur district. (Photo: AP)
 Administrative officials and the police patrol in the violence-hit Sabbirpur village of Saharanpur district. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is now walking on a double-edged sword.

The casteist violence in Saharanpur has led to a deep divide between Thakurs and dalits in western part of the state and the party is now placed in the proverbial Catch 22 situation since both the communities had voted for the saffron party in the recent Assembly elections.

Thakurs are in an angry mood over recent developments. “The maximum numbers of our boys — five from one of my relatives’ family members — are in jail, and yet everyone seems to be blaming the Thakurs. Are we wrong simply because we belong to an upper caste? We voted in full measure for the BJP but we are not even getting justice,” said Ravindra Pundhir, a local businessman over phone. Five people from the house of his relative Mangeram Pundhir are in jail.

“The local BJP leaders are not doing anything about this injustice and the senior leaders are maintaining a safe distance. Apparently, the BJP does not wish to lose out on the dalit votes, and is trying to keep them (dalits) in good humour but this attitude is unacceptable,” said Raj Keshwar, a young graduate.

Dalits are equally upset with the BJP, and believe the Yogi Adityanath government is soft on the Thakurs.

“The dalits voted in large numbers for the BJP but the incidents in Saharanpur have forced us to consider our options again. My own house was set on fire, and the police has arrested my brother and uncle — is this justice?” asks one Prema.

Acutely aware of the fragility of the situation in Saharanpur and also the rippling effect it could have across the state, the BJP has restricted themselves to blaming the Opposition parties for the worsening situation. It has not done enough to directly address the reasons that led to recurrent clashes.

“It is a very sensitive situation. The CM belongs to the Thakur community and the local people want Union home minister Rajnath Singh to visit them. The party is avoiding this as it would only intensify polarisation,” a BJP functionary said, requesting anonymity.

The BJP had started wooing Dalits a year before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and as a result, the party won 71 seats, while the BSP could not win even a single seat. The BJP’s pro-Dalit policies paid rich dividends in 2017 as well and the party got an overwhelming majority in the state assembly elections. Any disturbance in its Dalit vote base could spell trouble for the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“We are doing tight rope walking at the moment because we cannot afford to face any depletion in our vote base at this time. We hope to resolve the issues amicably and make sure that the opposition is not allowed to complicate matters”, the functionary said.

Tags: saharanpur violence, yogi adityanath government, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Footage of cobra swallowing plastic bottle goes viral

2

Teenager slammed for putting pet turtle in microwave

3

Video: Macron outdoes Trump's power grip in handshake

4

AlphaGo retires from Go, will assist scientists

5

Brazilian musicians arrange protest concert demanding new president

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham