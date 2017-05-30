The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 02:37 AM IST

India, All India

Ayodhya to turn into a tourist spot soon

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 30, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2017, 2:02 am IST

Ayodhya is also the focal point of the ministry’s much-publicised Ramayana Circuit.

File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo: PTI)
 File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a tacit move to boost the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the Centre has put Ayodhya on India’s tourism map. With the tourism ministry putting it on the list of cities for promoting tourism, plush hotels, a high-tech railway station and a state-of-the-art campus will come up to woo tourists. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, flag-bearer of the mandir movement of the early 1990s, has been raising the pitch for early construction of the mandir at the disputed site ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre in May 2014. It has urged the government to pass a law in Parliament at the earliest. It was the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, that is credited for bringing the BJP to the national centrestage.

After the BJP formed its government in Uttar Pradesh under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has been inundated with sops from the Centre, including clearance of the long-delayed plot for the `225-crore Ramayana museum. Ayodhya is also the focal point of the ministry’s much-publicised Ramayana Circuit.

“We want to build a tourist campus in these cities. A tourist should want to stay there and not make it a day trip. The idea is to promote local trade and industry,” a senior ministry official told PTI. The other cities on the list are Gaya, Mathura, Varanasi, Sarnath, Gorakhpur, Agra, Amritsar, Kanyakumari and Guwahati.

These places will all get a five-star hotel, an airport if needed, a railway station with wi-fi and other facilities and a smooth network of roads and communication lines that will lure a tourist to spend a night or two there.

“The idea is to build a whole new experience around the present site. For example, if a tourist goes to Agra, he shouldn’t come back to Delhi at the end of the day,” the official said.

The cities, ministry sources said, were chosen because these are existing tourist areas. The effort will now be to develop the regions around the tourist site to increase footfalls. “We are going to develop tourist spots in and around the city to keep tourists engaged. This plan is to be followed in each city,” the official added.

The ministry formed a panel of senior officials to draw up blueprints for each city along with cost estimates.

Tags: vishwa hindu parishad, modi government, ayodhya, babri masjid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Footage of cobra swallowing plastic bottle goes viral

2

Teenager slammed for putting pet turtle in microwave

3

Video: Macron outdoes Trump's power grip in handshake

4

AlphaGo retires from Go, will assist scientists

5

Brazilian musicians arrange protest concert demanding new president

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham