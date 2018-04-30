WB: 13 killed, at least 25 injured after lightning strike during northwester

Most of them were outside their house and working in their fields while lightning struck them.

Kolkata: At least 13 people were killed and over 25 injured after lightning struck during a northwester that hit different parts of West Bengal on Sunday night, a senior official from the state disaster management said today.

Three people each died in Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts and two each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda.

"Most of them were outside their house and working in their fields while lightning struck them," the official added.

The condition of two out of the four people injured in Purulia is said to be critical.

Alerts were issued across all the blocks in the districts and necessary precautionary measures were taken, in view of the warnings issued by the weather department, he said.