The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 30, 2018 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

India, All India

WB: 13 killed, at least 25 injured after lightning strike during northwester

PTI
Published : Apr 30, 2018, 5:43 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2018, 5:42 pm IST

Most of them were outside their house and working in their fields while lightning struck them.

Alerts were issued across all the blocks in the districts and necessary precautionary measures were taken, in view of the warnings issued by the weather department. (Representational Image)
 Alerts were issued across all the blocks in the districts and necessary precautionary measures were taken, in view of the warnings issued by the weather department. (Representational Image)

Kolkata:  At least 13 people were killed and over 25 injured after lightning struck during a northwester that hit different parts of West Bengal on Sunday night, a senior official from the state disaster management said today.

Three people each died in Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts and two each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda.

"Most of them were outside their house and working in their fields while lightning struck them," the official added.

The condition of two out of the four people injured in Purulia is said to be critical.

Alerts were issued across all the blocks in the districts and necessary precautionary measures were taken, in view of the warnings issued by the weather department, he said.

Tags: northwester, lightning strike
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

2

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

3

IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Visitors pick up second consecutive victory on trot

4

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

5

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

more

Editors' Picks

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham