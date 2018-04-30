The Asian Age | News

Modi summons Tripura CM over repeated 'questionable' remarks

Published : Apr 30, 2018, 11:09 am IST
Biplab Kumar Deb has been summoned to meet PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on May 2 in Delhi.

Biplab Kumar Deb, who took charge of Tripura in March, has been in the news for his controversial remarks which have triggered widespread criticism. (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati: The newly appointed Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, has been summoned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a series of controversial statements in the recent past, according to news agency IANS.

Biplab Kumar Deb has been summoned to meet the Prime Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on May 2 in the national capital, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday.

Deb, who took charge of Tripura in March, has been in the news for his controversial remarks which have triggered widespread criticism.

Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday advised the youth of his state to not run after politicians for government jobs and, instead, milk cows and open paan shops.

"There should be a cow in every house. Why run after netas for government jobs? Milk is being sold at Rs 50 per litre. Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. Instead of running after political parties," the Chief Minister said at an event.

Biplab Kumar Deb also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should.

Following furore, the chief minister attempted to clarify his statement - "I didn't say mechanical engineers must not go for Civil Services. I said that civil engineers should join Civil Services as they have experience about administration," he said.

Earlier, Biplab Kumar Deb stated that the Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era.

He also questioned Diana Hayden's crowning as Miss World in 1997.

