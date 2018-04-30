Google equal to Narada, has all world's information: Gujarat CM

Gujarat CM said, 'Google is the source of information just like Narada because he knew everything happening in the world.'

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was speaking at an event in Ahmedabad organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, an offshoot of the RSS, to celebrate 'Devrshi Narad Jayanti'. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday drew parallel between mythological Hindu messenger of Gods Narada and Google saying that the sage had the entire world's information in the manner similar to the Internet search engine has today.

"This is relevant in today’s time that Narada was a man of information; who had information of the whole world... he acted on this information... collecting information was his dharma for the betterment of the humankind, and it is very much required," The Indian Express quoted Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as saying.

"Google is the source of information just like Narada because he knew everything happening in the world," Rupani went on to add.

Addressing the event, Vijay Rupani further said that a neutral media is important in a democracy. The Chief Minister, cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement and said that media can comment on government’s functioning, but it has to be "neutral and authentic".