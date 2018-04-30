The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

 LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs DD: Hosts lose Raina, two wickets down
 
Charter jet industry condemns police action over Rahul Gandhi flight snag

Published : Apr 30, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2018, 8:28 pm IST

BAOA said any attempt to use such incidents for political purpose could ‘adversely affect’ safety of overall operations of charter planes.

On April 26, a plane carrying Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other passengers onboard from New Delhi to Hubli in north Karnataka developed a technical snag during landing. (Photo: File)
 On April 26, a plane carrying Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other passengers onboard from New Delhi to Hubli in north Karnataka developed a technical snag during landing. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Business jet operators' body BAOA has voiced concern over the police action against one of its members and cockpit crew for the technical snag reported in Congress president Rahul Gandhi's aircraft last week.

The Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) in a statement issued on Monday also said that any attempt to use such incidents for political purpose is totally uncalled for as it could "adversely affect" the safety of overall operations of the charter planes.

On April 26, the plane carrying Gandhi and other passengers onboard from New Delhi to Hubli in north Karnataka developed a technical snag during landing, prompting the civil aviation ministry to direct aviation regulator DGCA to conduct a probe.

"BAOA feels deeply concerned that in one of the recent incidents involving a chartered flight for a senior political leader operated by one of our members Ligare Aviation, an FIR was lodged with the police against the operator and the pilots for criminal negligence," the statement said without naming the Congress president.

As per initial reports, the aircraft developed a technical snag in mid-air and the pilots landed the aircraft safely as per the standard operating procedure (SOP), after duly assessing the situation, it added.

Ligare Aviation in its report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had attributed the incident to a snag in auto pilot mode, saying that the pilot shifted to the manual (mode) and landed (the aircraft) safely, a senior official had said last week. The association said all such incidents are mandatorily investigated by the DGCA, which is the only authorised agency to determine the causes for the incident and fix responsibility.

"Any attempt to use such incidents for political purpose is totally uncalled for, as it would result in avoidable stress on pilots involved in such VIP flights and adversely affect the flight safety environment of general and business aviation industry.”

"We strongly urge all political parties to facilitate us maintain the highest level of flight safety standards in all charter flights," it added.

Alleging "intentional tampering" with aircraft, the Congress party had demanded a probe into the "suspicious and faulty performance" of the 10-seater Falcon 2000.

The DGCA has already launched its probe into the incident, which is being investigated by a two-member committee.

