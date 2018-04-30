The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 30, 2018

India, All India

8 men drag, disrobe, molest minor girl in Bihar's Jehanabad, onlookers film crime

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 30, 2018, 11:22 am IST
The youth were seen molesting, dragging and undressing the victim while lifting her off her feet.

The girl is seen pleading with the men and resisting their attacks. Onlookers shot a video of the incident instead of helping the girl. (Photo: File | Representational)
Patna: A shocking video showing a group of eight youth molesting a minor girl in Bihar's Jehanabad area has gone viral and has been doing the rounds on social media since Saturday evening.

In the video, the youth were seen molesting, dragging and undressing the victim while lifting her off her feet. The girl is seen pleading with the men and resisting their attacks. Onlookers shot a video of the incident instead of helping the girl.

Patna zonal IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan on Sunday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the unverified video.

Two people were detained by police, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

After the intervention of the state cybercrime branch, the video was removed from social media but was still available on instant messaging platforms.

According to reports, police have identified a motorbike from the video with a Jehanabad registration number and initiated investigation to locate the culprits.

The Town police station in Jehanabad has registered an FIR against unknown people based on the registration number of a bike, which could be spotted in the video.

The SIT is led by Jehanabad SP Maneesh. SHO of Town police station SK Singh said, “The FIR has been lodged under Section 376 (rape) and 511 (punishment for offences punishable with life or other imprisonments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.”

