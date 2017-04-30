Yogi Adityanath: EVM now stands for ‘every vote for Modi’

Adityanath added there has been a transformation in law and order situation in the state.

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that EVM now meant “Every Vote for Modi” and this had been proved in the recent civic polls in Delhi.

The chief minister was addressing party workers in Gorakhpur when he took a jibe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, “Some people blame the EVMs for their own failure. They are not willing to accept the fact that people of the country are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he is taking the country to new heights.”

He said that the Prime Minister had put an end to VIP culture by doing away with red beacon lights on VIP cars. The red flashing beacon on cars is being considered as a status symbol enjoyed mostly by politicians and bureaucrats.

Mr Adityanath added there has been a transformation in law and order situation in the state. He promised to continue his campaign on the issue in the future and said, “We had urged that people who do not respect the law can leave UP and who do not mend their way will be dealt strictly with.”

Listing the achievements of his government in the past 40 days, the chief minister said that he was working for the benefit of farmers and the youth and promised that the results would be evident very soon.

He promised 24 hour power supply by October 2018 and called upon people to check power theft in their areas.

The chief minister said that the loan waiver scheme had benefited 86 lakh farmers and the government would take more steps for the agriculture sector.