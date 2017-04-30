The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 30, 2017

India, All India

UP: DRI conducts raid at Retd. Colonel's house; 40 rifles, animal skin recovered

ANI
Published : Apr 30, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2017, 3:05 pm IST

The raid was done in the morning and foreign arms, rifles were found; licenses of arms were not present, said a Senior Intelligence Officer.

The DRI team interrogated the retired Colonel and asked about his national level shooter son Prashant Bishnoi, who is absconding. (Photo: ANI/Teitter)
 The DRI team interrogated the retired Colonel and asked about his national level shooter son Prashant Bishnoi, who is absconding. (Photo: ANI/Teitter)

Meerut (UP): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted raids at a Colonel (retd.) Devendra Singh's residence in which one crore cash, animal skin, animal organs and around 40 rifles and pistols were recovered.

The team of the DRI conducted the 16-hour-long raid on the basis of confidential information following which about 50,000 cartridges, including 40 rifles and pistols, about one crore rupees of cash and wild animal skulls, horns, leopard skins, have been recovered.

Not only this, a stash of 117 kilos of meat was also recovered in a huge container.

"The raid was done in the morning and foreign arms, rifles and pistols were recovered. Licenses of arms were not found. At the same time the team interrogated the retired Colonel and asked about his national level shooter son Prashant Bishnoi, who is absconding but he did not tell the police," said Manoj Kumar (Senior Intelligence Officer).

No arrest has been made in this case yet as the police team is looking for Prashant Bishnoi. Meanwhile, forces have been deployed outside his house.

Tags: directorate of revenue intelligence, devendra singh, 16 hour-long raid, prashant bishnoi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

