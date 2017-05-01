Srinagar: 1 civilian killed, 4 policemen injured in grenade attack

Earlier, a policeman was killed, while 14 other suffered serious injuries in a grenade attack by militants in Kashmir's Nowhatta area.

Injured police personnel and civilian shifted to hospital after grenade attack outside Khanyar police station in Srinagar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: One civilian was killed and one other was injured in a grenade attack outside the Khanyar Police Station in Srinagar.

Four police personnel were also injured in the attack.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The grenade, reportedly, was launched by militants. The exact cause of the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, a policeman was killed, while 14 other suffered serious injuries during a grenade attack by militants in Kashmir's Nowhatta area.