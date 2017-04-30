MP: Mahatma Gandhi's image vanishes from Rs 500 notes

A bewildered Sharma when to the security guard to show him the notes and later called up on the phone numbers available at the ATM.

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of Mahatma Gandhi's image missing from new currency notes came to light, as a man hailing in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district received illegal tender when he withdrew money from an ATM.

The latest victim is Gowardhan Sharma, who received the counterfeit Rs 500 notes from an SBI ATM.

A bewildered Sharma when to the security guard and showed him the notes. Then he called up on the phone numbers available at the ATM.

The State Bank of India officials assured later that the notes are good but probably there was printing mistake. It said that they would be replaced after being sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Earlier on April 25, a resident of Sheopur had received a Rs 2000 note from which Gandhiji's image was missing.