The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

India, All India

MP: Mahatma Gandhi's image vanishes from Rs 500 notes

ANI
Published : Apr 30, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2017, 1:16 pm IST

A bewildered Sharma when to the security guard to show him the notes and later called up on the phone numbers available at the ATM.

Man withdraws Rs 500 notes without Gandhi's image in Morena. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Man withdraws Rs 500 notes without Gandhi's image in Morena. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of Mahatma Gandhi's image missing from new currency notes came to light, as a man hailing in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district received illegal tender when he withdrew money from an ATM.

The latest victim is Gowardhan Sharma, who received the counterfeit Rs 500 notes from an SBI ATM.

A bewildered Sharma when to the security guard and showed him the notes. Then he called up on the phone numbers available at the ATM.

The State Bank of India officials assured later that the notes are good but probably there was printing mistake. It said that they would be replaced after being sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Earlier on April 25, a resident of Sheopur had received a Rs 2000 note from which Gandhiji's image was missing.

Tags: mahatma gandhi, illegal tender, state bank of india, reserve bank of india
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Morena

MOST POPULAR

1

First freight train linking UK to China covers 12,000km in 20 days

2

Pakistan: International Islamic University bans 'bed sharing' in girls' hostels

3

HTC's squeezable U11 teased in a video, launch on 16th May

4

Maharashtra's Bhilar will become first book village in India

5

The Samsung Galaxy S8's Dual Audio feature is hi-tech

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham