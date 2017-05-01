The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 | Last Update : 10:44 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Govt ban on social media sites fail as people switch to VPNs

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 30, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2017, 9:08 pm IST

A vast majority of the users are now accessing these platforms through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

Over the past three days, more and more people have switched to VPNs which not only allowed to bypass censorship but also kept all online activities confidential. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 Over the past three days, more and more people have switched to VPNs which not only allowed to bypass censorship but also kept all online activities confidential. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s recent harsh move of imposing a blanket ban on 22 social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp in the restive Kashmir Valley for a period of one month or till further orders has virtually failed.

A vast majority of the users are now accessing these platforms through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

Initially it was the Internet-savvy generation of the Valley which quickly turned to free VPN to bypass the ban.

Over the past three days, more and more people have switched to VPNs which not only allowed to bypass censorship but also kept all online activities confidential which in turn has made a mockery of the official ban.

Some countries, including China which practice Internet censorship have banned VPNs to maintain a bird’s eye view on all online movements made by their citizens and also to control the information they have access to by censoring websites.  

VPN is considered as the most efficient and effective way to anonymously surf online as it is a key element that helps one to become invisible.  

It can effectively unblock online television websites, easily access websites that are geographically restricted, independently secure all sensitive information and bypass a country’s web censorship.

Jammu and Kashmir's Home Department issued a formal order asking the Internet service providers (ISPs) to stop transmission of 22 networking sites in Kashmir with immediate effect, but failed to enforce the ban completely as the subscribers had access to these sites and applications directly or through the use of VPN.

Though the telecom companies and other service providers have now succeeded in prevailing over the technical hitches that were making the task difficult for them, the people have already made the ban irrelevant by switching to VPNs.

An official statement issued in the winter capital Jammu on Wednesday had said that the social media and other sites have been banned in the Valley "in the interest of maintenance of public order" and that the order to this effect was issued by the government in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section-5 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 read with the Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2007.

The order directed all ISPs that any message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject, or any pictorial content through the social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, QQ, We Chat, Qzone, Tumbir, Google+, Baidu, Skype, Viber, Line, Snapchat, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Snapfish, You Tube (upload), Vine, Xanga, Buzznet and Flickr shall not be transmitted in the Kashmir Valley, with immediate effect, for a period of one month or  till further orders.

The order signed by the Principal Secretary to the government (Home Department) had warned that any violation shall be dealt with in accordance with the relevant provisions of law.

It claimed that as per available inputs, over a period of time, a progressively increasing trend has been witnessed with regard to misuse of social media, like Facebook and Twitter "by the elements inimical to public order and tranquility, thereby impinging on public safety, particularly in the Kashmir Valley".

The Internet services have been banned in the state on several occasions earlier also but it is for the first time that the State Home Department has issued formal orders to proscribe social and other related media.

Tags: social media sites, ban, virtual private networks
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Jashn-e-Baramulla attracts Kashmir Valley's female footballers

2

UK: Indian restaurant taken to court after neighbours complain of 'curry smells'

3

BSF sends back Pak boy who unknowingly crossed into India

4

Apple working on a Amazon Echo-rival?

5

Users complain Samsung Galaxy S8s restarting automatically

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham