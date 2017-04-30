Delhi Crime Branch breaks major interstate gang supplying illegal arms

This gang was operating since many years and had supplied more than 300-400 illegal weapons to various gangsters, criminals of Delhi, NCR.

New Delhi : The Delhi Crime Branch on Sunday busted an interstate gang involved in supplying illegal arms and ammunition of different caliber from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh in Delhi and NCR.

Forty semi-automatic pistols of different caliber have been recovered. The recovered weapons were manufactured with high proficiency skills and hardly anyone could detect the imitation.

This gang was operating since several years and had supplied more than 300-400 illegal weapons to various gangsters/criminals of Delhi/NCR.

An FIR has been registered at Crime Branch police station.

The Police have arrested two in this regard. As per police one accused is receiver another is the supplier.

Further investigation is in progress.