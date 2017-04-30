The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:35 AM IST

India, All India

Allahabad HC suspends judge who granted bail to Prajapati

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 30, 2017, 3:16 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2017, 3:53 am IST

Court orders probe against judge, who is about to retire on April 30.

Gayatri Prajapati
 Gayatri Prajapati

Lucknow: The Allahabad high court has suspended Additional Sessions Judge Om Prakash Misra for granting bail to rape accused and former SP minister Gayatri Prajapati.

The court has also ordered a departmental inquiry against the judge, which will be headed by Justice Sudhir Agarwal.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday stayed the bail given to the former minister.

Putting the bail on hold “until further orders” on Friday, Chief Justice Dilip B. Bhosale had said, “I may, however, observe the manner in which the learned judge has shown the haste in releasing the accused on bail, ignoring the nature of offence allegedly committed by the respondent accused and the fact that the crime came to be registered against these accused by virtue of the order of the Supreme Court dated 17/2/2017, I have my reservations about the bonafides/intention of the learned judge, who is about to retire on April 30, 2017.”

The former minister, accused of raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter, was granted bail by a special judge of Pocso court, Om Prakash Misra, on Tuesday. The bail was challenged by the Yogi-Adityanath-led state government in the high court.

Two associates of Prajapati were also given bail in the same case. Gayatri Prajapati was arrested on March 14 from Lucknow after the Supreme Court directed that a FIR be registered against him in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had also issued a non-bailable warrant against the former minister and six others in the same case.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court has transferred close to 400 judicial officers, nearly half of them of the additional district and sessions judge rank, in a major reshuffle in the lower judiciary in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the notifications issued by high court registrar general Dinesh Kumar Singh, the transferred judicial officers include 199 ADJs posted in regular courts and another eight of the same rank posted at fast track courts in various districts.

Tags: allahabad high court, gayatri prajapati, supreme court, fir
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan: International Islamic University bans 'bed sharing' in girls' hostels

2

HTC's squeezable U11 teased in a video, launch on 16th May

3

Maharashtra's Bhilar will become first book village in India

4

The Samsung Galaxy S8's Dual Audio feature is hi-tech

5

Baahubali 2 creates history, collects over 100 crore rupees on Day 1

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham