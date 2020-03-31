Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 | Last Update : 02:26 AM IST

India, All India

Hyderabad records second Covid-19 death

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 30, 2020, 11:09 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2020, 11:09 pm IST

As per epidemic protocol, body disposed of to minimise risk of infection to family

Members of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Telangana prepare to spray disinfectant on a street to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hyderabad. (AFP)
 Members of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Telangana prepare to spray disinfectant on a street to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old patient who had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Saturday died in a private hospital in Hyderabad Monday morning.

This is the second death due to the coronavirus epidemic in Telangana state. The total number of coronavirus positive cases went up to 77 on Mondnay, with six fresh cases being reported.

The Telangana government did not reveal personal details of the Covid-19 fatality today, with a view to preventing any stigmatization of the victim’s family.

The patient had been brought in with severe respiratory distress. Despite ventilator support, the patient deteriorated very fast and could not be saved.

District medical and health officials moved in quickly to commence the rigorous process of disposal of the body. It has to be placed in a Ziploc bag and treated with disinfectant.

Family members are not allowed to go close to the body and funeral rituals are not allowed. No more than five people are allowed to be present during the final rites.

Policemen are on hand to ensure there is no breach of peace as the experience can be harrowing to families.

A senior health official, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained, “This is the most sensitive part of the ordeal. Dealing with the family members requires a lot of patience. We have to ensure that the body is disposed of as per protocol and protect the family against any stigma.”

Those who are admitted in hospitals for Covid-19 infection are breaking down. They are scared and not sure what is going to be done to them.

Unlike other ailments, which allow doctors and nurses to hover around a patient, Covid-19 patients are monitored on camera. A nurse comes once in four hours and the treating doctor comes only if required.

Distanced from family and medical personnel alike, and having to wait up to 24 hours for test results is breaking the spirit of many patients in quarantine.

A senior doctor explained, “When risk levels are high, proximity of doctors to patients is not advised. Protective gear cannot be used for all cases. For this reason, a protocol of on-camera monitoring, low contact with patients and checking of vitals at intervals of four hours has been designed. But patients in the age group of 60-80 years are not able to understand the purpose of this protocol and are breaking down. They want a family member around, which is not possible.”

Psychological counselling or reassurance is not happening. There are only physicians around whose main priority is managing the physical symptoms.

Tags: covid-29 death, telangana, hyderabad, funeral protocol
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

PM Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

Modi asks envoys to publicise PM CARES fund abroad, seeks fund to procure medical equipment for corona

Health workers spray disinfectant in a locality of Srinagar. (AA Photo by H U Naqash)

Why are so many fleeing quarantine in Kashmir?

A police personnel spray disinfectants inside a vehicle as a precautionary measure during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu on Monday. PTI photo

Covid19 cases in J&K climb to 48, J&K hospitals in doldrums

A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh carries a child as he walks along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following the coronavirus lockdown, in Palghar on Monday, PTI image

262 relief camps for migrant workers in Maharashtra

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham